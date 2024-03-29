New elevated coworking space in Wesley Chapel offers a work in office feel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — If you work from home but don’t feel productive, or if you're unhappy with your current workspace, it might be time for a change.

Kim Terenzi feels right at work in her new office space and that’s exactly what she wanted.

“I do enjoy going to work at work now, because I’m not sitting at home in my sweatpants typing on the computer," said Terenzi. "I get to actually be more professional and I do have that mindset now."

She is a former math and science teacher but now works for Boardwalk Wealth Solutions.

A few months ago, Terenzi went from working exclusively at home to now spending a few days a week at Signature Workspace in Wesley Chapel.

“It’s great, really wonderful. As you can see in the lobby, I walk in, and I’m always in awe; therefore, when we bring clients here, that is their first impression,” she said.

CEO Glenn Becker said that securing the location at The Shops at Wiregrass was imperative because it's surrounded by every amenity one could think of.

“What we’ve created here is a city center where nearby residents can come and work, live and play,” said Becker.

“We are actually helping other companies as well, so if I want to go grab lunch, there are plenty of restaurants to get it or some quick shopping, I hop over to the department store and come back," explained Terenzi.

Companies like Terenzi's rent offices at Signature Workspace for their employees. Or, people managing start-up companies do the same and avoid much of the overhead cost that comes with renting an entire building.

“We’ve really tried to create a community that is rich in amenities, is close to home and feels like home,” said Becker.

“Just having that mindset of working in an office, and I feel like I am more productive because I am in an office,” said Terenzi.

Signature Workspace has four locations in the Tampa Bay area.

The Shops at Wiregrass location offers space for as low as $200 a month, and many companies cover the rent for their employees.

You can learn more about the Signature Workspace by clicking here.