Navigating sobriety during the holidays

TAMPA, Fla. — The holiday season can take an emotional strain on many people, and it can be especially difficult for someone battling addiction.

According to the CDC, December is one of the most dangerous times of the year for drug and alcohol-related deaths. Since 1999, almost 91,000 deaths have been reported in the month alone.

Shannon Moore is a former pro wrestler with the WWE and dedicates his time to helping others at Riverside Recovery Center.

Moore battled an addiction to narcotics, which then turned into a heroin and fentanyl addiction.

He told ABC Action News many times you may be unsure you have a problem, but the holidays are a time to take an honest look at yourself and reach out for help.

Moore credited his time in a treatment facility for saving his life.

“It’s a step-down process to really get to the root of the problem, and that saved me, man. It didn’t only teach me about the addiction I was dealing with, but it also rebuilt me as a man and my morals and my moral compass and all this stuff I got for free for going through this program,” said Moore.

Moore is also the star of the film Night of Recovery, calling it an educational product. He added that education is the real key to overcoming addiction and knowing what resources are available to you.

You can learn more about Riverside Recovery here.