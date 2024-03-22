My Warriors Place rebuilds thanks to donation from local organization

TAMPA, Fla. — ABC Action News has told you about My Warriors Place multiple times over the past few years. It’s a retreat in Ruskin for veterans and their families to help them heal.

Last year, many of you contributed to an ABC Action News Gives campaign to help them after flooding damage from Hurricane Idalia. Now, another local organization is stepping up to help My Warriors Place as well.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time because we were trying to redo some of our cottages from the hurricane damage. From the water, from the flood,” said Kelly Kowall the founder of My Warriors Place.

She just received a more than $5,000 donation from 100 Who Care Valencia Lakes.

"We have given money to 11 nonprofits locally, including enterprising Latinas, Bethel Ministries, Girls of the World, and My Warriors Place,” explained Karen Corbin, the founder of 100 Who Care Valencia Lakes.

The organization has chapters all over the state and country. Corbin told ABC Action News they demonstrate the power of collective giving because each member pledges to donate $100 a quarter. They then donate the money to one local nonprofit.

“Members nominate local nonprofits. So what we are trying to do is impact our local community,” said Corbin. “In her case, it was so heart-rendering to listen to it and to realize she is fighting so hard, and she is fighting uphill battles.”

Kelly had to redo several cottages on the property. They were unlivable after the flooding from Hurricane Idalia.

“We just finished one of them up last week,” said Kowall.

“You already used the money. So, what do you do?” ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain asked.

“We actually had to basically gut one of our cottages,” explained Kowall.

Kowall showed St. Germain the cottage back in December.

“I remember when we were last there you were showing us how beautiful this house is. It is situated so perfectly. How happy are you that its available?” asked St. Germain.

“Ah my god, it’s over the moon. The place looked nice before but it’s gorgeous now,” explained Kowall.

She continued “We encourage people to come out and see what we’ve done. if they have donated any money through other organizations or the news to come see where your money went because it’s phenomenal.”

More funding is coming for My Warriors Place because 100 Who Care Valenica Lakes receives a matching donation. My Warrior’s Place still has two more cottages to complete, but veterans and their families are staying in the other houses now, so they are available.