Mother of 11, author shares advice on prioritizing self-care

TAMPA, Fla. — September is “Self-care awareness month.”

And sometimes it’s hard for women especially to make self-care a priority. So if you are feeling overwhelmed, you’re not alone.

“As far as embracing the imperfections, I often look at the memories that my kids have, and there's the imperfect moments that matter the most to them,” explained Rachel Marie Martin, author and mother of 11.

Martin believes perfection in life should not be the goal.

“Letting go of imperfection allows space to step into the places that we need to. If we're always waiting for it to be perfect, there's never going to be that time. And so, I really learned to love the little bits of imperfection because they're what make us unique! And to step into that and stop waiting for perfect,” said Martin.

She says making personal time a priority and scheduling small self-care habits can help reduce stress.

“It's really saying yes to the prioritization of our own lives and our own soul and doing it without guilt because we don't ever feel guilty about taking our kids to those things that fuel their soul and their health. So, we need to do the same, and when we do, we teach our kids. This is important. You're important,” explained Martin.

Martin also explained how important it is to ask for help and build a support system.

“Speaking out about it, talking about it, breaking the stigma of shame helps because otherwise you're isolated. And it's just as important to find that support group, to find somebody else that says, 'Listen, I want to hear you. I'm your friend. I'm here for you.' And then they extend the hand with what can we do next to keep getting your life back on-track,” explained Martin.

And since life is filled with ups and downs, Martin writes in her new book “Get Your Spark Back”how to find joy again.

“There's no shame in feeling overwhelmed. But you need to take care of yourself. You need to absolutely say yes, I'm going to open the door to my heart and let other people in, to walk with you and to help you with it,” said Martin

Along with being an author of three books, Martin’s popular blog, Findingjoy.net has been shared by millions of moms worldwide.