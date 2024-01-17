Money raised during Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic helps local organizations

TAMPA, Fla. — The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic takes place the last weekend of February.

People will pack Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa to participate in several different races and help local organizations at the same time.

For 10-year-old Elijah and his Big Brother Howie, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay has been life-changing.

“I don’t have a brother, so it’s kind of nice just hanging around with a guy because I live with three girls,” said Elijah, Little Brother with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

“He has taught me patience. He has taught me that not every problem he has requires me to solve. Sometimes he just needs a sounding board,” said Howie Taylor, Big Brother with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

Susan Harmeling is the Executive Director of the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association. She said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay is one of three organizations that will benefit from the money raised during the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic.

“Our heritage charities – these three charities – are written into the bylaws of the organization. They helped us start the race back in 1978, and we have wanted to contribute to them in our past years,” said Harmeling.

Leaders with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay say they support 2,000 matches in nine counties, and the money will help them create more matches while fostering the current ones.

Friends of Tampa Recreation is another heritage charity.

“It’s [Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic] a huge component in our funding for our programs so we can continue to reach out to the community and draw children, seniors, and adults into our parks and playgrounds,” said Linda Carlo with Friends of Tampa Recreation.

She said the funds will go toward the Stay and Play Program and Instruments for Life, which are both catered to local kids and teens.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay is the third heritage charity.

“The money raised helps us provide world-class programs to help kids with their academics to help them receive a hot meal after school and provide mentorship,” said Freddy Williams, President & CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay and the Suncoast.

Harmeling said they are able to give tens of thousands of dollars to each of the three organizations every year.

“That’s what we are all about. We exist to give back to the community, to raise money for charity, to improve lives, and to create a good wholesome fun family-friendly opportunity for people to come out and have a good time,” said Harmeling. She wants everyone to know if they are participating in any of the races. They are also supporting opportunities to help local kids and teens grow.

“We have tons of fun. Literally, it would take 13 boats to contain that much,” said Elijah.

Taylor talked about the lessons he hopes to instill in his Little Brother, Elijah.

“Gratitude is number one. Responsibility and respect. Those are the three things that I have always asked of my kids and the same things I would instill in a Little,” said Taylor.

The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic weekend is February 24 and 25. For more information and to sign up, click here.