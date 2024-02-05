Local runners see positive effects running has on their mental health

TAMPA, Fla. — Research in theJournal of Affective Disorders looks at the impacts of antidepressants and running therapy on patients who have depression or anxiety disorders.

The researchers studied nearly 150 people and found running therapy is a valuable treatment strategy for mental health care.

ABC Action News wanted to get the voice of the community on this topic and learn if any local runners have experienced a positive impact on how they feel or how they deal with stress.

“Even if I don’t feel good, I would force myself to get out on the trail,” said local runner Stephen Gilman.

For Gilman, the Upper Tampa Bay Trail is a special place.

“I can tell you there are many times I have cried on this trail, many times I have dealt with life issues on this trail,” said Gilman. He said he was not always a runner, but what started as a way to improve his physical health had an unexpected impact on his mental health.

“Sometimes I have to run through the stress or through the depression. It has been a life-changing event for my overall health and mental state,” said Gilman. “And looking for any good feelings during a divorce – that’s what I was looking for, so I knew if I came out and ran, I was going to have those feelings. So I kept running, and it really helped me breakthrough.”

“It is nice to just be able to get outside and get fresh air. Like I said, do something challenging that’s for me – it’s my me time,” said Krystyne Marks. Marks is a literacy coach in Hillsborough County.

“There is a lot of challenges in teaching. There is a lot of challenges in running too, so sometimes it's just taking all those stresses and channeling it into that physical activity,” said Marks.

She continued, “So I have trained for and ran four marathons, all while either teaching or being a literacy coach. I wake up in the mornings and get my runs in four out of five work days. It’s nice to clear my mind before the day starts.”

“What do you want to say to people who say running is so challenging, I can’t imagine that helping me through a challenging time,” asked St. Germain.

“Just start small. Start slow. You don’t have to go out and run your hardest – just get out there,” said Marks.

“Start somewhere, even if it’s just walking,” said Gilman.

Both Gilman and Marks said running with other people really helps them, whether it’s for talking through the miles or just having people with you.

There are many running groups here in the Tampa Bay area – they are both part ofRun Tampa.