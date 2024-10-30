Local nonprofit makes a difference, helps those impacted by Hurricanes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — After Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit Florida, many people were left living without necessities.

But that is where Raising Relief Foundation and its leader Devin Pappas stepped in to help.

The local nonprofit started going out into neighborhoods impacted by both storms from Day 1.

Just 2 weeks ago, several nonprofits in Ft. Lauderdale wanted to help our communities. So, ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan was able to connect Pappas with those organizations.

With the help of Ruff Rescue Transport, three planes full of supplies made its way to our area. The supplies included food, water, clothes, linens, and toiletries.

To thank Pappas and her team for all they do for our community, we wanted to present them with a special surprise.

“On behalf of our ABC Action News Gives campaign, so many wonderfully generous viewers out there and the Scripps Howard Fund, we'd like to give the Raising Relief Foundation a check for $5,000 that I hope you can continue to use for all the great things you do,” said ABC Action News Anchor Wendy Ryan.

“You guys are really helping the community. You have no idea how much this is going to help. Thank you thank you thank you,” Pappas said.

Thanks to the donation from the groups on the East Coast, Pappas found someone to donate a facility called Madeira Beach Donation Center. It’s behind SaltWater Hippie.

The address is 15042 Madeira Way in Madeira Beach. The facility is open from 11am to 6pm this week and closed on Sunday November 3.

You can learn more about the non-profit Raising Relief Foundation here.