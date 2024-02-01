Watch Now
Local event combines football and finances into competition for high schoolers

Suncoast Credit Union is hosting the Financial Football event on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Suncoast Credit Union Headquarters near the Hard Rock Casino.
Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 18:30:39-05
  • The event teaches financial literacy and gives kids the tools they need to be successful later in life
  • There will be twelve schools competing, mostly from Hillsborough County
  • They compete against other schools for cash prizes for both students and the schools
