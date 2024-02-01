- Suncoast Credit Union is hosting the Financial Football event on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Suncoast Credit Union Headquarters near the Hard Rock Casino
- The event teaches financial literacy and gives kids the tools they need to be successful later in life
- There will be twelve schools competing, mostly from Hillsborough County
- They compete against other schools for cash prizes for both students and the schools
Local event combines football and finances into competition for high schoolers
Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 18:30:39-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.