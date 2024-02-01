Local event combines football and finances into competition for high schoolers

Prev Next

Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 01, 2024

Suncoast Credit Union is hosting the Financial Football event on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Suncoast Credit Union Headquarters near the Hard Rock Casino

The event teaches financial literacy and gives kids the tools they need to be successful later in life

There will be twelve schools competing, mostly from Hillsborough County

They compete against other schools for cash prizes for both students and the schools

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.