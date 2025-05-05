Local doctor discusses the rise in whooping cough cases locally and nationally

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. — According to the CDC, more than 8,000 cases of whooping cough are reported in the U.S.

That is more than double the number of cases at the same time last year.

ABC Action News spoke with Dr. Danielle Mercurio, who works in the Emergency Room at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Pete.

She said there has been a steady increase in cases since about 2023.

“We saw a mild to moderate increase starting at about 2023, and now this respiratory season, we're seeking seeing quite a significant increase,” said Dr. Mercurio.

Dr. Mercurio said whooping cough is dangerous to babies, young children, the elderly, and anyone who is immunocompromised.

ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan asked Dr. Mercurio what might be behind the recent uptick in whooping cough cases.

"Are less people getting vaccinated for whooping cough? What's the reason that the numbers are spiking?” asked Wendy Ryan.

"Yes, for whatever reason. Since the pandemic happened, we've noticed locally, as well as nationally, that vaccination uptake by young children throughout the United States is lower than it's ever been for whooping cough. Generally, the vaccinations take place at two months, four months, six months, and then another kind of booster shot around four and six years, right around that preschool, kindergarten age. But we're just not seeing enough patients really get their vaccinations on time and as consistently as they used to,” explained Dr. Mercurio.

Dr. Mercurio added that the symptoms of whooping cough can start off like an upper respiratory infection and last two to four weeks. They then get worse with a more intense and constant cough.

She said parents should take their kids to a doctor if they have an intense cough lasting more than a week.