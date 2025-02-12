Local animal rescue benefits from Pepperjack's Hot Diggity Dog Walk

TAMPA, Fla. — The night before the Publix Gasparilla Distance races, humans and their pups have a chance to shine.

There is a new event this year called Pepperjack’s Hot Diggity Dog Walk which starts on the Tampa Riverwalk.

It’s about more than just exercise and fun because a local animal rescue benefits from the walk.

“How many animals do you think you have rescued since 2019?” asked ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain

“So our numbers right now are almost 3200,” said Heydi Acuna, founder and director of the nonprofit animal rescue Mercy Full Project.

WFTS

She continued “We bring animals from neglectful situations and place them into our facilities until we find a foster home for them."

Mercy Full Project is benefitting from the dog walk added this year.

“It’s something that was born out of us getting phone calls asking if dogs could participate in any of the PGDC events,” said Susan Harmeling, Executive Director of the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association.

Harmeling said the half-mile dog walk was created since man’s best friend isn’t allowed in the human races.

There are a few things humans should keep in mind if they want to sign up for the dog walk. Make sure the dog does well on a leash, behaves around other dogs, and can mix well with big crowds. Dogs need to be leashed for the walk. No retractable leashes are allowed. When humans sign up, they also have to sign a waiver confirming their dog’s vaccinations from a licensed veterinarian are current (Rabies, DHLP, Parvo, and Bordatella).

Since there will be a lot of humans and excited dogs, ABC Action News also spoke with Dr. Mark Twilla, lead vet at Sunshine Animal Hospital, who offered a piece of advice.

“Keep your pet close to you. There is going to be a lot of excitement, a lot of commotion and that can stimulate some dogs. So you just want to make sure you are in control of your pet at all times,” said Dr. Twilla.

Registration includes one human and one dog.

“How will that money benefit you [Mercy Full Project]?” asked St. Germain.

“In everyway possible. It will help us stay in this shelter. It will help us get these animals into the vet care that they need, surgeries that sometimes cost thousands of dollars and overall like I said, our education project and our community engagements projects that we do every single day,” said Acuna.

Registration for the Pepperjack’s Hot Diggity Dog Walk is open until February 16. You can sign up and learn more by clicking here.