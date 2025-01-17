Lessons learned from the California Wildfires

- Right now, firefighters are battling wildfires across California.
- Tens of thousands of people are still under mandatory evacuation orders and evacuation warnings.
- Dr. Martin Luther King once said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
- Now, the leaders of Los Angeles and California are living that reality.
- ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with leadership expert and author Betsy Allen- Manning about what leaders from both parties should learn from the smoldering remains in California and if this is a wake-up call for politicians.
