Lessons learned from the California Wildfires

Right now, firefighters are battling wildfires across California.

Tens of thousands of people are still under mandatory evacuation orders and evacuation warnings.

Dr. Martin Luther King once said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

Now, the leaders of Los Angeles and California are living that reality.

ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with leadership expert and author Betsy Allen- Manning about what leaders from both parties should learn from the smoldering remains in California and if this is a wake-up call for politicians.

