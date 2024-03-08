Learn the history of Tampa on a water taxi tour down the Hillsborough River

TAMPA, Fla. — Spring break is here, and everyone is looking for something fun and affordable for the whole family.

Luckily, the Tampa Water Taxi Tour is just that. The best part? The company hasn’t raised its prices in more than a decade.

Larry Salkin, the owner of Tampa Water Taxi, credits his ability to keep prices the same for the last 15 years to being an efficient businessman, something he said he learned in New York City operating a successful company he had to leave behind.

“After 9/11 and I watched the buildings fall, I was looking right at them; I said, you know what? Life is short. You better do what you want to do because you may not get the chance,” explained Salkin.

Tampa Water Taxi offers a variety of tours, including a Harbor and History Tour down the Hillsborough River.

Salkin is a natural-born storyteller who drops in little doses of trivia that even the most tenured Tampanians may not know.

“1891, that was built by Henry Plant, who built the railroads on the west coast of Florida,” said Salkin. “He built this at a cost of $3 million, which is just about a billion dollars today.”

Salkin also offers a tour of celebrity homes around Harbour Island, including the home once owned by Yankee great Derek Jeter and rented to former Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

“You’re looking at the largest private home in Tampa right now—31,500 square feet built on four lots, each lot cost $2 million,” said Salkin.

Salkin also likes to make jokes while on the tour.

“Jeter asked Brady, 'Are you going to buy the house?' Brady said, 'No.' 'Why not?' 'This darn blue and yellow tour boat comes by every day, and I find it annoying,'" said Salkin.

Jeter sold that home a few years ago. Plans have been announced to level the current home and build a larger one on that spot.

If your family is interested in taking a Water Taxi Tour, spots are still available for spring break.

Children under eight ride for free, and adults are around $30. Tours last 90 minutes.

You can learn more and purchase ticketshere.