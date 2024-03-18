Initiative provides access to health foods for those with medical conditions

TAMPA, Fla. — Herman Dallas is on cloud nine as he shops at a local food pharmacy.

It is an initiative between Tampa Well, Tampa General Hospital, and Feeding Tampa Bay to ensure that people with serious medical afflictions have free access to fresh and healthy food.

“It was a mess. I didn’t eat a lot of greens, a lot of vegetables, and mainly just a lot of junk stuff I shouldn’t have been eating,” explained Dallas.

Dallas' health problems then reached a crisis level.

“I had the event where I lost my kidneys, and it was a life-changing event, of course, for me,” said Dallas.

Jenise Carr runs the food pharmacy. She spent nearly 10 years prior as an organic farmer.

“Fresh fruits and vegetables appeal to our bodies because it’s electric. It’s filled with vitamins and minerals and things your body cannot exist without,” explained Carr.

“Since I changed my diet after the transplant and joining this program a year ago, I’m a lot more energetic. I’ve noticed a different texture in my skin,” said Dallas.

Dallas now has his own garden at home and had a green thumb all along.

“These hands are green. Everything I plant just takes off. I didn’t know it. I talk to them,” said Dallas.

He continued, “It’s hard to put into words how much of a difference it’s made in my life and my family’s.”

The food pharmacy has great intentions. Carr cultivates some products in the gardens right outside the pharmacy. While Feeding Tampa Bay provides additional supplies for her as well.

You can learn more about this initiative and how to become eligible by clicking here.