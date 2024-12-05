Infinity Aero Club hopes to inspire next generation of aviation workers

"I made a promise with my friend that we would travel the world together, " explains 10-year-old Nicole Humphries.

She's well on her way with help from instructors at Infinity Aero Club Tampa Bay.

Since 2020, the non-profit has exposed thousands to careers in aviation, aerospace and space with several hands-on opportunities.

"Once a month, we fly 16-20 kids here for free. We just get up in a pattern to see what it's like. We help build that confidence," says Ricardo Foster, the club's founder and a retired Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy.

Infinity Aero Club

He knows firsthand the impact a STEM career can have.

"It changed my life for the best. I watched "Top Gun;" I was like, wow, this is for me. It kept me out of trouble. It kept me out of the streets. It kept me engaged with science and math. It made me better," he explains.

Now, he's fostering dreams into a reality.

"I believe that every kid should have an opportunity to fly, whether they have the money or means or not," Foster says.

This passion and commitment comes as the Aviation industry grapples with a significant and growing crisis with pilots and air traffic controllers.

According to various industry reports, the aviation sector needs hundreds of thousands of new pilots over the next two decades to meet demand.

Infinity Aero Club is hosting an open house this Saturday.

