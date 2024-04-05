HCC offers culinary program with full-service restaurant, 100% job placement

TAMPA, Fla. — Culinary students are in prep mode inside Bistro 118 at Hillsborough Community College.

“We operate like an actual restaurant. We have an opening time and a closing time, and students need to make it work,” said instructor Dr. Louise Black.

Students like Mya Dover and Laura Perez-Matos are here to learn. Both are dreaming big and setting the bar high.

“Eventually, I want to end up back in the Dominican Republic. I want to be a Michelin star chef over there in one of their resorts,” said Perez-Matos.

The third time is the charm for Dover. She started culinary programs in Chicago and Maryland before moving to the Tampa Bay area.

Now her roots are firmly planted in this kitchen.

“I aspire to open a food truck and eventually move to brick and mortar,” said Dover.

“Mya is one of my best students. She is extremely supportive and ready to jump in and help any position that needs help,” said Dr. Black.

All students rotate around to experience each station in the bistro—that includes serving and bartending at the front of the house to everything it takes to complete a three-course meal.

“If this is where your heart is, it’ll always come back to you. This is my third time. I keep trying to get away from it, it won’t happen. If this is what you believe in, I say go for it 100%,” said Dover.

Bistro 118 is open to the public serving lunch on Wednesday and Thursday during class time.

The three-course meal costs just $12.

You can make a reservation online here or call ahead. Walk-ins are welcome, but seats fill up fast.