Gasparilla Krewe gives back to local nonprofits throughout the year

TAMPA, Fla. — The Krewe of Les Belles Femmes is part of the Gasparilla Parade, and their theme is Moulin Rouge.

But their motto is a little more serious, talking about truth, beauty, freedom and love. The Krewe was founded in 2002 and is made up of all women.

“We have about 70 women. And then we have a male auxiliary, the Le Beaux, and we have about 10 to 12 of those this year,” said Nora Lee Smith, founding member of the Krewe of Les Belles Femmes. “There's a lot of different women in our crew, from business owners, doctors, nurses, students. And so we all learn and grow with each other.”

But this Krewe doesn't just want to play and have fun. It also helps countless nonprofit organizations in the community.

“We love the Tampa Bay community, and we do a lot of charity events, and people love our costumes so much. They want us to do registrations for them or just go out and give out beads,” explained Smith.

Every year, the Krewe elects a queen and ABC Action News had the honor of meeting this year’s selection.

“There are 70 women in our organization, and to be voted by them means a lot. It's very honoring,” said Jennifer Rankin, this year's Krewe of Les Belles Femmes queen.

Rankin joined the Krewe 11 years ago, but she is taking this new role very seriously.

“Every opportunity that I can, this [crown] travels with me to Target so that people will ask me why I have it on my head and get to tell them about the Krewe that I represent and what all we do,” said Rankin.

She also enjoys giving back to the community.

“I am beyond blessed. And to be able to give back just a little bit to every organization we can is huge,” said Rankin.

The Krewe of Les Belles Femmes hosts an annual ball that raises thousands of dollars, which they donate to The Spring of Tampa Bay, a local charity.

“When people gather together to do something for The Spring, it's an opportunity not only to get us the resources we need, but it also raises awareness,” said Mindy Murphy, president and CEO of The Spring.

Murphy appreciates the Krewe’s help and what it does for the victims of domestic violence.

“So, the Krewe has been fantastic. They have donated several thousand dollars over time to us. I think they've done some donation drives for us as well,” explained Murphy.

She hopes the Krewe’s support of The Spring helps more victims come forward who need a safe place to stay, free legal services or just emotional support.

“We have all these services. They cost nothing. And if you are a victim or survivor of domestic violence, you are not alone. And there's an organization like The Spring right here for you,” said Murphy.

Smith hopes their motto and purpose will spread more kindness, not just during the Gasparilla Parade but throughout the year.

“Our motto says it all. We really believe in truth, beauty, freedom, and love. And just be kind to each other,” explained Smith.

Les Belles Femmes is always looking for more local nonprofits to help.

You can learn more about the Krewe and can contact them by clicking here.