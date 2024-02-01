Free mental health text service to be offered in Pasco County School District

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — ABC Action News first told you about Cope Notes back in 2021.

It's one randomly timed text message every day that can train your brain to combat automatic negative thoughts, helping you think in healthier patterns.

According to a University of South Florida study, Cope Notes is proven to reduce stress, anxiety and depression for people living with those conditions. But it can also benefit someone who has no mental health issues.

“Cope Notes also helps with focus, emotional intelligence, resilience and coping skills. It really is the type of thing that you can benefit from whether or not you're actively struggling with something, and that is in the spirit of prevention: helping people before they need the help,” said Johnny Crowder, Cope Notes President and CEO.

Now, the service is to help students and teachers in another local school district.

Central Florida Behavioral Health Network and Cope Notes have teamed up to provide the service to all Pasco County students in middle and high school, as well as all district staff, free of charge.

Just last year, the service was provided to students over the age of 12 and staff in the Hardee County School District.

Crowder also told ABC Action News Cope Notes is an anonymous resource and that’s why they are able to serve younger kids. They do not collect names, health information or demographic data.

If you are interested in signing up for Cope Notes, you can learn more about the service here.