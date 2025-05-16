For some, walkability and location make living in Downtown Tampa prime

More than 20 years ago, just a few hundred people lived in Downtown Tampa. Today, it's home to more than 10,000 people.

So, what's downtown living really like?

We stopped by the Heron on Water Street, a luxury high-rise building that opened in 2021 with 420 one, two, and three-bedroom units.

Rent is between $3,200 and $4,500 for many units, but the top-floor penthouse is renting for $17,000 a month.

The Heron consists of two residential towers. On the bottom floors, you'll find a Publix and The Pearl Tampa, a local restaurant.

For resident Stephanie Smith, the convenience was a big factor in moving here.

"To be honest, I eat out. It's just too convenient. You have all of these wonderful restaurants and an array of different types of food," Smith said. "On the weekends, [my car] stays parked and I walk and ride my e-bike, so I don't need it as much."

Resident John Beacham moved downtown from New York City about a year and a half ago. He also moved his company here, saying that Tampa is a great city to find and retain young talent.

His office is right across the street from his residence.

"Well, I love this. I mean, this whole development here, the Water Street development, has really transformed Tampa," Beacham said. "It's made it into a very true urban experience here. So you can live in a high-rise building, can be on top of the grocery store, you can go to great restaurants, you'll work nearby, and it's a very walkable experience, which is something most parts of Tampa don't offer."

