Watch Now
NewsAnchors Report

Actions

Expert gives ways to avoid foodborne illnesses this Thanksgiving

As you get ready to enjoy Thanksgiving and all your leftovers, doctors say you shouldn’t forget about Salmonella. Salmonella is a serious foodborne illness that is more common than E-Coli. It is associated with foods that aren’t properly handled, cooked, stored, or reheated. ABC Action News spoke with Dr. Keith Schneider, a food safety professor from the University of Florida, about this issue.
Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — As you get ready to enjoy Thanksgiving and all your leftovers, doctors say you shouldn’t forget about Salmonella.

Salmonella is a serious foodborne illness that is more common than E-Coli. It is associated with foods that aren’t properly handled, cooked, stored, or reheated.

ABC Action News spoke with Dr. Keith Schneider, a food safety professor from the University of Florida, about this issue.

"The problem that we run into is with produce, like the raw carrots and onions. Those are consumed raw, and it’s not a lot we can do other than trust the folks growing, packaging, and distributing these things are doing the right things,” said Dr. Schneider.

Dr. Schneider said proper hygiene and food safety measures like hand washing, cleaning surfaces, and cooking meat thoroughly are your best defenses.

ABC Action News also looked into the recent concerns in the nation’s food supply following several recalls due to E-Coli.

According to the CDC, every year in the U.S., an estimated 48 million people get sick from foodborne disease.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.