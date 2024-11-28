Expert gives ways to avoid foodborne illnesses this Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. — As you get ready to enjoy Thanksgiving and all your leftovers, doctors say you shouldn’t forget about Salmonella.

Salmonella is a serious foodborne illness that is more common than E-Coli. It is associated with foods that aren’t properly handled, cooked, stored, or reheated.

ABC Action News spoke with Dr. Keith Schneider, a food safety professor from the University of Florida, about this issue.

"The problem that we run into is with produce, like the raw carrots and onions. Those are consumed raw, and it’s not a lot we can do other than trust the folks growing, packaging, and distributing these things are doing the right things,” said Dr. Schneider.

Dr. Schneider said proper hygiene and food safety measures like hand washing, cleaning surfaces, and cooking meat thoroughly are your best defenses.

ABC Action News also looked into the recent concerns in the nation’s food supply following several recalls due to E-Coli.

According to the CDC, every year in the U.S., an estimated 48 million people get sick from foodborne disease.