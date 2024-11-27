Concerns over the nation’s food supply as new recalls emerge

TAMPA, Fla. — There are now concerns over the nation’s food supply following several foodborne outbreaks and recalls involving E-Coli and Listeria.

ABC Action News has reported extensively on the recent nationwide E-Coli outbreak linked to tainted meat and vegetables.

Doctors say these cases of foodborne outbreaks aren’t unusual, we are just hearing about them more.

ABC Action News spoke with Doctor Keith Schnieder with The University of Florida who told us that, in some cases, the source of the outbreak can be difficult to track down.

“A lot of outbreaks go unreported, simply because it’s not enough information. When we have these large outbreaks, folks like the FDA, CDC and state health departments can track these down pretty effectively,” said Dr. Schnieder.

Dr. Schnieder says the best defense against foodborne illnesses are proper hygiene and food safety measures, like washing your hands and cleaning surfaces.

Young children, older adults, and the immunocompromised are the most vulnerable to serve infections.