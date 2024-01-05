Dancers gather in Tampa for the Youth America Grand Prix Semi-Finals

TAMPA, Fla. — Dancers from all over the southeast region will be in downtown Tampa this weekend as the Youth America Grand Prix Semi-Finals take place at the Straz.

The Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) is the world’s largest student ballet scholarship audition.

Many local students are performing, including dancers who train at the Straz with Next Generation Ballet.

AvaGrace Mazuchowski has been dancing since she was three years old. Now, she focuses on ballet and contemporary-style dancing with Next Generation Ballet.

When asked what her favorite part about performing is, Mazuchowski said, “I love performing. The second I step on stage, it’s a feeling I get, and it’s my favorite thing in the world.”

Philip Neal is the Artistic Director of Next Generation Ballet. It’s a preprofessional training program created for students around the world who want to pursue dance professionally.

“This weekend, we welcome back the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP). It is probably the preeminent international ballet competition for kids,” said Neal.

Hundreds of dancers, including students with the Next Generation Ballet, will compete in solo and group pieces, hoping to impress top judges.

Mazuchowski said her goal in competing this weekend is to be happy with herself and hit all of her turns.

“Beyond the performance experience, what’s really remarkable about it is so many scholarships are offered through the program,” said Neal.

“I think it’s really inspiring for a lot of dancers too – young dancers – they can watch the older kids. When I was younger, I remember watching the seniors and saying, ‘I want to do that one day.’ It really inspired me, so I hope that can happen for other young dancers, too,” said Mazuchowski.

The dancers are competing for scholarships to the world’s leading dance schools and a spot in the finals which are at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Performances at the Straz this weekend are open to the public.

