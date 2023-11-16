Crisis Center of Tampa Bay operates support line for veterans in Florida

***As a warning, some of the topics the veteran discussed in the following story may be difficult to hear.***

When people are going through a tough situation, talking with someone who understands can truly make all the difference.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay operates the Florida Veterans Support Line 1-844-MyFLVet (693-5838). It lets veterans connect with other veterans about everything from emotional support to community resources.



“I tell the story about the first call I took that was a suicide-related call,” said Jamie McPherson. He is a local Marine Corps veteran and the supervisor for the Florida Veterans Support Line Program.

“I finally asked him. I said, ‘Are you thinking about taking your own life?’ He told me, ‘Brother, I am going to be honest.’ He told me that he had the means sitting beside him and was planning on using it after we got off the phone,” said McPherson.

McPherson said the vet agreed to a safety plan, and they got in touch with local law enforcement to do a wellness check.

“He says, ‘They are coming up the stairs now. I see them coming.’ Then he said, ‘I want to let you know, brother you saved my life.’ That’s when it hit me that I knew where I was supposed to be,” said McPherson.

“Why do you think it’s so important for a veteran to answer a veteran’s phone call in a time of crisis?” asked St. Germain.

“That’s easy. That’s the reason we started the line. Veterans are their own culture. We are taught to be self-sufficient. We are taught not to ask for help. If you ask for help, people will perceive you – the perception is that something is wrong with you or you are broken,” said McPherson.

“Veterans like First Responders view themselves are helpers, not helpees. So when a vet is asking for help, it is usually a point in their life where they don’t have any other options, and this is their last chance to get their needs met,” said Clara Reynolds, President and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Reynolds said the support line started locally and is now a statewide program. Veterans can call and be connected to another veteran 24-7.

“Most veterans call in with a symptom, and that symptom is usually around food, clothing, and shelter. It is during the conversation that happens … developing a rapport … that their defenses go down, and that’s when they talk about what else is going on,” said Reynolds.

“I am a brother, and with that – being available for them just gave that opportunity to be able to realize I [the veteran who called in] am not alone in this. I [veteran who called in] have brothers and sisters available, ready to help,” said McPherson.

The Florida Veterans Support Line is 1-844-my-fl-vet, and it’s open 24-7.

For more information, click here.