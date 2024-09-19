County leaders update Upper Tampa Bay Trail bridge project timeline, construction expected to finish in April

TAMPA, Fla. — In February, Hillsborough County leaders closed the Rocky Creek Bridge for replacement, which cuts the Upper Tampa Bay Trail in half. Viewers contacted us tovoice their concerns about the project's timeline.

Hillsborough County leaders said the bridge would not reopen until Summer 2025, and viewers wanted to know why it would take so long to build a new one.

We asked the county for updates on the timeline, and in a statement on Sept. 18, county leaders told us they believe the project will be finished in April, pending any weather issues.

According to the county, the bridge's demolition is expected to begin in early October.