Community center on Anna Maria Island is a lifeline for community after two hurricanes

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — The Center of Anna Maria Island is a nonprofit community center that’s been on the island for decades.

The executive director, Chris Culhane, recently met with ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain to discuss the center's work following back-to-back hurricanes.

Culhane told St. Germain the center started hurricane relief efforts immediately after Hurricane Helene and it’s been nonstop since.

“90% of the island needed stuff taken out of their house so we coordinated a volunteer effort. We had volunteers showing up daily that would just go to houses and help people sort through their lives,” said Culhane.

They’ve been coordinating people who need help and volunteers.

“As far as homes I think we are well over 500 houses that we’ve helped, well over 1000 volunteers, we also helped coordinate free meals,” explained Culhane.

And the donations they help get to people in need have been pouring in nationwide.

“The support is tremendous. We have had support from everywhere but most importantly neighbor is helping neighbor and the community is helping each other,” said Culhane.

“It seems like you guys are kind of a lifeline out here for a lot of people,” asked ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain.

“I hope so, that’s what we are here for right? We are not anything without this community. We are just part of this community,” explained Culhane.

And our viewers, the Tampa Bay Community, are now giving even more help to The Center of Anna Maria Island.

“On behalf of ABC Action News Gives, our super generous viewers and the Scripps Howard Fund we would like the present The Center of Anna Maria Island with a $5000 donation,” said St. Germain.

“That’s incredible thank you,” said Culhane.

He continued, “We are going to continue to serve this community. We are going to continue to be there as the needs change.”

You can learn more about The Center of Anna Maria Island here.