Breaking the Silence: Therapist discusses mental health in the Black community

TAMPA, Fla. — Crystal Clark is a licensed mental health therapist and says the resistance to mental health assistance in the Black community goes back many years.

“There is a lot of shame when it comes to getting counseling. And that could be among all races, honestly. But yes, with the Black community, it's probably a lot more,” said Clark.

“I see the struggle with the stigmas because Black people, like in the past, felt like, what goes on in this house stays in this house," she continued. "So, you're not to communicate with anybody outside this house. Also, like, suck it up, buttercup, you know? And that's, unfortunately, how the Black community is.”

Clark also says instead of seeking mental health therapy, many people of color believe going to church and praying will heal them.

“A lot of people in the Black community as well don't believe in mental health because Jesus is going to fix it. It's a lot of prayer in the church. So, I have even started introducing that God created therapists too, so, you know, He doesn't have to do all the work," she said.

Research from the Yale Department of Psychiatry and several other studies indicate that teens spending multiple hours online can lead to depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. And it is often based on what they are seeing online.

“'Well, why isn't my life like that?' Not realizing that a lot of stuff that's on social media is fake. They start comparing themselves, so that becomes depressing. 'Oh, she got the new car for her birthday. I'm never gonna get a car,'” explained Clark.

Within the Black community, Clark said just being part of the LGBTQ+ community can create even more challenges.

“I've had a lot of parents call me wanting to learn how to speak to their kids that are coming out and are gay. And a lot of them struggle with that because a lot of us believe, you know this, this is the Bible. That doesn't happen,” said Clark.

But Clark sees a certain sector of the Black population now reaching out for help.

“I have seen a very large increase of Black women for mental health counseling, and they're dealing with childhood trauma,” explained Clark.

She’s grateful to see that because holding in your emotions and not talking to anyone can lead to mental health issues and suffering in silence.

“I feel like it's important for all people to have an emotional outlet because life is tough. It's really tough, and if you're not talking to anybody about it, and you're just praying about it, and you're soaking in your tears. It's never going to go away," said Clark.

So, she says don’t be afraid to reach out.

“You have to talk to somebody, and they have to give you skills to bring yourself out of depression. Because it is possible. It is possible. Everything's possible,” said Clark.