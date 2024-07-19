BayCare Sound Amphitheatre celebrates 1 year anniversary in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The BayCare Sound in Clearwater’s Coachman Park is the newest outdoor music and performance venue in the Tampa Bay area.

“I think this is probably where I expected to be in two years, and we’re already seeing numbers delivering, interest in the industry of artists wanting to play there,” said Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall CEO.

Ruth Eckerd Hall was named managing partner of The Sound just six months before its grand opening.

And some of the issues that were anticipated haven’t really been issues, according to Crockett.

“I think we have received three noise calls since we’ve opened, and that is shocking to everyone,” explained Crockett.

Also, parking, even on busy nights, has not been something that’s created any problems.

During these summer months, The Sound passes another crucial test for any outdoor venue in Florida.

“What’s great about this venue is you have a canopy, so the first 4,000 seats are under cover. We have giant fans, so we have a nice breeze coming in,” said Crockett.

Crockett explained that enjoying a show overlooking the water is about as comfortable as you can get outside in the summer.

One of the highlights is a two-story VIP area called “The View.” It also provides great views of the stage from the rooftop or the first floor, and it's air-conditioned.

“The goal here is to get everyone out here to enjoy it, especially if you haven’t been there before. Won’t cost you anything to come out to one of our fun community events or if you want to see one of our concerts too,” said Crockett.

The Sound is kicking off an 11-day celebration on July 31 to mark its one-year anniversary. There will be a couple of free shows and low-priced ticket shows.