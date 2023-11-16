Baycare offers virtual forum to help those dealing with loss this holiday season

The holidays can be difficult for people dealing with loss; watching others celebrate can be painful and overwhelming.

We spoke with the Director of Spiritual Care at Baycare Health. She said it's important for survivors to learn how to create new holiday traditions.

"If the tradition brings you comfort, go ahead and have your traditions. But maybe acknowledge that you're missing someone. Some people might put an empty chair at the table. Others might light a candle that says we're remembering our loved one this year. Maybe grandpa always carved the turkey. And he's not here this year, maybe we start a new tradition, you know, where someone else is going to take over that role. But we remember that grandpa always did it. So we're not forgetting or replacing; we're remembering. And we're creating new traditions," said Margie Bowers-Atkinson, Baycare Spiritual Care Director.

Bowers-Atkinson said there's no right or wrong way to grieve. If you need to cry, do it. If you need time alone, take it.

Baycare is offering a virtual forum to help anyone who might need it. One is Thursday, November 16 at noon, and another is December 6 at noon. Click here for more information.