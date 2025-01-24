Accountability is key when training for a race

TAMPA, Fla. — Right now, many people are training for race day or trying to convince themselves to train ahead of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic on February 22-23.

ABC Action News spoke with the founder and director of Run Tampa, Debbie Voiles, about the strategy to use for these races or any similar goal in your life. It may seem simple, but it’s all about accountability.

Debbie told ABC Action News the best thing you can do is share your goals with your friends. Tell them you’re running the race and how often you’re running to get ready.

“You’re more accountable when you tell other people what you are going to do. It’s one thing to promise yourself, and then you are only letting you down, but, if you tell other people and it’s in a spreadsheet, that’s a whole different ball game. It works,” explained Debbie Voiles, Founder & Director of Run Tampa

She suggests creating a spreadsheet you can share with your friends or family. If they are also training, include them in the spreadsheet. Enter the number of miles you plan to run, and then, at the end of the week, enter the actual miles.

If you met or exceeded your goal, make that cell of the spreadsheet yellow because everyone loves a gold star, no matter your age.