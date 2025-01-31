ABC Action News Gives helps University Area neighbors recover after hurricanes

TAMPA, Fla. — The University Area suffered severe flooding after Hurricane Milton.

Countless individuals in the community lost their homes and cars. But that is where you, our viewers, stepped up to help.

Back in October, ABC Action News Anchor Wendy Ryan presented the University Area Community Development Corporation a $5,000 donation on behalf of the ABC Action News Gives campaign, our viewers and the Scripps Howard Fund.

“We are so thankful to ABC Action News for donating to help us with relief efforts after Hurricane Milton. University Area Community was hit really hard, and so we had a number of challenges that we had to overcome,” said Dr. Sarah Combs, the CEO and Executive Director of The University Area CDC.

Ryan recently sat down with Dr. Combs to hear about how that donation helped so many University Area neighborhoods.

“We had over 3,000 residents that were needing assistance, and so that funding was able to allow us to put our residents in temporary housing. We were also able to provide them with essentials like food, clothing, diapers, things that you just don't think about,” said Dr. Sarah Combs. "We were able to open up our own comfort care hub in order to be able to allow residents to shop for what they needed with dignity.”

However, the University Area is still dealing with obstacles.

“Still trying to relocate families from their apartments that were flooded. We're still having challenges fixing some of the roofs that were caved in,” said Dr. Combs.

The nonprofit group has also guided residents through government assistance.

“Instead of just waiting on a 1-800 number, they're able to come here, come to our workforce lab, and be able to apply for the things that they need. And then we're able to assist them, and in our partnership with Hillsborough County and FEMA,” said Dr. Combs.

As the recovery continues, the University Area CDC will be offering affordable housing as well.

“We'll be breaking ground on the first townhomes for home ownership, so the first 12. And we have plans to just keep that going and build as many townhomes as possible because we want residents to have the American dream, to be able to own their own home, build equity, and be able to be proud of not just where they stay, but now where they live,” said Dr. Combs.

