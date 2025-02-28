ABC Action News Gives donation benefits education in Pinellas County post hurricanes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused significant damage in Pinellas County.

Besides homes being destroyed, schools were also damaged, impacting students and teachers. But thanks to our ABC Action News Gives Campaign, our generous viewers and the Scripps Howard Fund we were able to help.

“On behalf of the ABC Action News Gives Campaign, so many of wonderful generous viewers out there and our Scripps Howard Fund, we'd like to present the Pinellas Education Foundation with a check for $5,000,” said ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan back in October.

“Oh, it is a surprise! Thank you,” said Kim Jowell, the CEO of The Pinellas Education Foundation,

Jowell said that donation really helped the nonprofit group help others.

“The first thing was to make sure that when students arrived in their new school sites that they would have every supply they needed. So, you helped us buy those supplies to be able to make sure every kid had what they needed in their new school site,” explained Jowell.

After our initial story aired, Jowell said the community saw their need and helped the foundation raise even more money.

“We gave out $1.2 million worth of financial assistance to Pinellas County school employees, who had been impacted by the storm,” explained Jowell.

“Well, the kids are resilient, and they're doing great! And in some cases, our students have seen the first day of school three times this year because they've moved so many times,” said Chris Ateek, the principal of Madeira Beach Fundamental K through 8.

Principal Ateek said his 1300 students were forced to mover to other schools because their building was severely hit by the storm. However, he is grateful for the financial support from the Pinellas Education Foundation.

“The money has helped our classroom teachers, especially. They have taken bare walls, open space and made it their own,” said Ateek.

Even now Ateek continues to navigate the recovery process as many of his students are still displaced.

“Our middle school students are back on the Madeira Beach property right now, utilizing the second floor and 20 plus portables, which are on our PE field. At the current time, our elementary students are scattered between Walsingham Elementary and Southern Oak Elementary, as we renovate or repair the elementary building,” explained Ateek.

But he’s optimistic they’ll be back in their school building soon and told his staff to focus on the future.

“Don't take too much of your yesterday into your today,” said Ateek.

Jowell also feels optimistic about the future especially after receiving thank you notes from those she’s touched. One of the letters she read to us said:

''Thank you to your organization for these efforts. Knowing that there are compassionate individuals working behind the scenes to support our teachers in Pinellas County Schools is the most comforting and empowering feeling. Work and home life is not easy for anyone right now, but this helps. You all have helped.”