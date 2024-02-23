Watch Now
20th year for Gulfport's "Get Rescued" event

Posted at 3:56 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 15:58:20-05

GULFPORT, Fla. — The 20th annual "Get Rescued" event is happening on February 24th in downtown Gulfport.

It's one of the largest rescue events in the Tampa Bay Area.

There are rescues, vendors for you and your pets, food and drinks, entertainment, and a wiener dog derby.

Husky Haven of Florida is one of many groups that are involved in "Get Rescued."

ABC Action News spoke with Lisa, who is a volunteer with Husky Haven of Florida, and she says it's one of the most successful events they are part of.

"One we certainly want people to adopt our dogs – they can’t unless they know about us so of course there is that. Also, we love to educate people. Everyone that is there and that includes more than dogs, skunks, cats they like to educate people about the animals and what it is they are about to adopt," said Lisa.

The event is in downtown Gulfport on Beach Boulevard from 10am to 5pm.

You can learn more about "Get Rescued" here.

