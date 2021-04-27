Andrew Brown Jr. shooting: Family to release results of independent autopsy Tuesday

The family of Andrew Brown Jr. will release the results of an independent autopsy on Tuesday, the day after family members viewed police body cam footage of the fatal police shooting that killed Brown.

The Brown family and their lawyers will hold a press conference Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. ET in Elizabeth City, North Carolina to share the results. The family had the autopsy conducted after Brown was shot by sheriff’s deputies who were conducting a narcotics warrant.

Seven members of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department are on administrative leave following the shooting and two others have either resigned or retired.

In a press conference Monday conducted shortly after family members and lawyers reviewed body camera footage of the shooting, attorneys referred to Brown’s death as an “execution.”

The family was only shown a 20-second portion of the footage of the shooting, which took place last Wednesday. They say the video shows Brown in his car as deputies opened fire.

Lawyers say Brown was not a threat to officers when the shooting began and that he had his hands on the car's steering wheel when the first shot was fired. They added that Brown later backed his car up to avoid gunshots, not to target officers.

The body camera footage from the fatal shootings has not yet been made public. In North Carolina, body-worn police footage can only be released to the public with a court order. The sheriff says the county plans on filing a motion in court asking for the footage to be released.

Prior family member viewing the footage, Elizabeth City declared a state of emergency, noting that the footage could lead to “civil unrest.” There have been six consecutive days of protest marches in the city since last Wednesday; all have been peaceful.