Meet the Candidates: District 5 - Gwendolyn Henderson

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the 2023 municipal elections, candidates running for office in Hillsborough County were asked to submit statements. The following are responses from a candidate, unedited, in his/her own words.

Question 1: What is the most important issue facing your district?

Answer: There are many issues in my district, but I believe the most pressing ones are affordable housing and crime.

Question 2: How do you plan to address the affordable housing crisis in your district? What is your stance on rent control?

Answer: I'm not sure if rent control is the answer for the city of Tampa. I know the "Tenants' Bill of Rights" was enacted last year by City Council to give renters more protection. I would like to further discuss what rent control really looks like with other leaders in different municipalities, facing similar issues and see if there are possible solutions for Tampa residents. I've also been researching several programs the state of Florida offers residents and landlords in challenging situations. Some of those programs include S.H.I.P. (State Housing Initiatives Partnership), Florida Housing Assistance, and the H.U.D. (Housing Urban Development). No family should have to live in fear and wonder how they'll pay their rent month to month because the cost of living continues to rise.

Question 3: What is your position on development projects in your district?

Answer: I welcome development projects in my district, but as long as there is a balance and we're not over developing in areas that will lead to gentrification especially exclusionary gentrification. Urban Sustainability is one of the initiatives under my platform. We must find a way to preserve our historic neighborhoods. Restoring my 1901 home in Tampa Heights was one of the best decisions I made and feel strongly when there is development it should fit the character of the existing community, while also providing equitable and inclusive communities. New green spaces, healthy food options, and new restaurants and areas for community engagement should also be included in these projects especially in District 5.

Question 4: How do you plan to address the growing issue of traffic congestion and pedestrian safety?

Answer: Tampa is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, which is great for the economy but draws challenges for our roadways and pedestrians. I would partner with the Florida Department of Transportation on acquiring additional funding to expand more roads. As well as work with the city's mobility department and committees to expand on pedestrian safety and the Vision Zero plan, which helps reduce fatalities and injuries while promoting safe mobility for everyone.

Question 5: How do you balance the need for economic growth while protecting our natural resources?

Answer: I do recognize the environment can be impacted when there is economic growth around a city that continues to flourish. There's more pollution, increased use of non-renewable resources, and destruction of natural habitats. We can all do our part to help the planet and still build a sustainable economy. I will push for additional workshops and possibly incentives for business leaders who participate in conservation and recycling programs.

Question 6: Crime and public safety are issues of concern for your constituents. How do you plan to address them?

Answer: I am honored to have the endorsement of the Police Benevolent Association, support from Tampa Police officers, and I am hoping to pull in a collaborative and productive relationship with the Tampa Fire Rescue firefighters. With this partnership, I will work even closer with our police and fire departments to address any concerns citizens may have. Increased youth engagement through the PAL program is underway. That increased commitment will support our youth and improve relations and move the needle toward a safer Tampa. Together, we'll expand on new initiatives and programs that will result in better outcomes for all residents.

Question 7: Specifically, there has been a uptick in shootings involving teens, what are some of your solutions to reduce teen crime?

Answer: As an educator, the health and well-being of our youth will always be one of my main priorities. Our young people are dying at an expediential rate because of gun violence across the country, including teens in my district. It will take all of us to make an impact. I'd like to expand our community efforts to reach this most vulnerable group, which includes reaching out to sports teams, partnering with popular local artists and DJ's, and providing additional after-school programs for students with an emphasis on education, character development, and building an entrepreneurial mindset. There are various community organizations that have opportunities to support engagement youth in positive programs and we should be able to lend a hand by sharing information and resources to redirect our youth and we should provide incentives for good behavior working with our school resource officers.

Question 8: Is there anything else you would like to say that your constituents should know about your run for mayor?

Answer: I'm Gwen Henderson, just an ordinary citizen, public school educator, and 32-year resident of Tampa Heights, running to be your next Tampa City Councilwoman for District 5. I'm a proud Tampanian, born and raised in Carver City, where I attended Jefferson High School. Go Dragons! I'm also a proud graduate of Florida A&M University and Saint Leo University. As a political newcomer, I am humbled by the coveted endorsements of the Tampa Bay Times and Tampa Police Benevolent Association (PBA). What matters most to me is the voice of my community. I will use my collaborative communication style to work with others to move District 5 forward toward a better future, if I am blessed to be elected on March 7. I'm a teacher, an entrepreneur, and a servant at heart. And I'm running to serve my community, to build a brighter future for all.

WEBSITE: https://gwendolynhenderson.com