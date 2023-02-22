Meet the Candidates: District 3 - KJ Allen

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the 2023 municipal elections, ABC Action News reached out to candidates running for office in Hillsborough County. The following statements have been submitted to ABC Action News by the candidate. Every candidate was given the same set of questions. These are their responses, unedited, in his/her own words.

Question 1: What is the most important issue facing your district?

Answer: One of the most important issues in our districts(s) is the ability to balance both high and low density developments. There has been a heavy focus on developing our South Tampa and downtown areas and less of a focus in surrounding areas.

Question 2: How do you plan to address the affordable housing crisis in your district? What is your stance on rent control?

Answer: We must continue to explore all options in order to address our workforce and affordable housing in the Tampa area. The idea of sustainable housing, inclusionary zoning and density bonuses are concepts that move us in the right direction, but we should also take into consideration land that is available for use and/or commercial properties that can be zoned for mixed-use.

I don't believe rent control is the long-term solution. However, rent control does provide a more comfortable living situation for a small percentage of residents who are categorized as low- middle income.

Question 3: What is your position on development projects in your district?

Answer: I love the development of our downtown and South Tampa area , but the other districts are bare in comparison. We need to take the similar innovative and practical approaches in all of our districts , while also remaining community sensitive.

The developments also lead to other concerns by residents. The lack of parking, public transit, and the length of projects are some of the concerns that have been voiced by some of our constituents. I feel as though our priorities are all out of order. Smart growth in every district is key to the success of Tampa.

Question 4: How do you plan to address the growing issue of traffic congestion and pedestrian safety?

Answer: Public transportation is the ideal answer, but we must also invest in communities that are more walkable and businesses that are more accessible to residents. We can also offer residents incentives for using public transit throughout the week or we can sit down with corporations and determine what plans they have for more remote opportunities for employees. Most of the traffic congestion is in areas that have the most economic/business development, so it would be wise to develop the surrounding areas in order to counter jam-packed areas.

Question 5: How do you balance the need for economic growth while protecting our natural resources?

Answer: In all honesty , you can't protect natural resources by continuing to grow economically. We've discussed the ideals of our communities becoming more electric-friendly , but the power to essentially fuel electric is still at the expense of our environment and doesnâ€™t necessarily eliminate our carbon footprint. There have even been discussion about using hydroelectric sources to transition about from harmful energy sources, but even then itâ€™s at the expense of our wildlife.

It's going to take an extreme amount of regulations and policies in order for us to truly create a positive dynamic between economic growth and protecting our natural resources.

Question 6: Crime and public safety are issues of concern for your constituents. How do you plan to address them?

Answer: We have to create better opportunities for all residents and residents need to voice their opinions on developments that will keep them not only engaged, but also productive. The idea of simply going to the beach, or exploring downtown is not conducive to everyone.

I also believe Tampa PD has done a better job of building rapport and becoming more visible within the community, but they must continue to do so. I want community leaders to continue to give insight and solutions on what steps we can take to create a safer community based on their community's needs. - developments, programs, etc.

Question 7: Specifically, there has been a uptick in shootings involving teens, what are some of your solutions to reduce teen crime?

Answer: Teens need to become more active in their community, but they need programs and opportunities that peak their interest. Iâ€™m well aware of the many non-profits and City programs that are offered for our youth, but we need to discuss their views on an ideal City of Tampa. We need to revisit ways in which we can assist with the creation of a more stable home life and allow parents to enjoy time with their children in our city. We must bring more educators to the table and discuss what resources they need in order to prepare these teens to be productive citizens. I would create teen hubs within the city that allow them to explore their interests without any obligations other than going to school or doing volunteer work across the city.

Question 8: Is there anything else you would like to say that your constituents should know about your run for mayor?

Answer: This campaign has been nothing short of a blessing. My goal is to assist with the improvement of quality of life for all. With that being said, go vote and make it count.

WEBSITE: https://kjallen.com