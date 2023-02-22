Meet the Candidates: District 3 - Jose Vazquez

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the 2023 municipal elections, ABC Action News reached out to candidates running for office in Hillsborough County. The following statements have been submitted to ABC Action News by the candidate. Every candidate was given the same set of questions. These are their responses, unedited, in his/her own words.

Question 1: What is the most important issue facing your district?

Answer: Mismanagement of services in All Departments of City of Tampa, In special with the department of Code enforcement By Mr. Oconor.

Question 2: How do you plan to address the affordable housing crisis in your district? What is your stance on rent control?

Answer: Create a real affordable housing where you can be paid in 7 yrs. I support it, if the city going to give options to help the property owners, I will encourage and help to fund Mother-in-law suites. This short-term option are additional or separate living spaces located on the same property as a single-family home. These dwellings are also referred to as in-law suites, multigenerational suites, secondary suites, granny flats, and accessory dwelling units (ADUs).

Question 3: What is your position on development projects in your district?

Answer: I'm against at this moment, and until we no re-force our first response teams and brind solutions to our transportation issues and protect our community limited resources.

Question 4: How do you plan to address the growing issue of traffic congestion and pedestrian safety?

Answer: 1 create a parking program in the 3 city entrances. 2 pedestrians' safety at short term is build marked pedestrian crosswalk and 3. Vehicle and pedestrian safety at long term is promote elevate pedestrian bridges in mayor roads.

Question 5: How do you balance the need for economic growth while protecting our natural resources?

Answer: The first step to achieving any sort of balance between economic growth and protect our Natural resources is to put more weight on sustainability and less on economic growth. In the end, we must each accept personal accountability.

Question 6: Crime and public safety are issues of concern for your constituents. How do you plan to address them?

Answer: Agencies across City Hall have a role to play in strengthening safety, since crime is more likely to occur when people are unable to meet their most basic needs: like education, stable income, access to the food and health care. residents need to survive where trust in City services has been broken.

Residents may also be less likely to seek out city services so we need Increase our First Responders Teams, create preventions programs and more public view, the elected officials of all levels, need to understand the police alone cannot address the social, economic, and environmental conditions that affect public safety.

Question 7: Specifically, there has been a uptick in shootings involving teens, what are some of your solutions to reduce teen crime?

Answer: The causes of gun violence in youth are complex. There are usually multiple factors acting together. Some factors, like social rejection from peers, like poverty, like family influences, personality traits, exposure to media violence play a role in both types of youth gun violence. As former School Resource Officer (high school) with heavy history of drugs and violence, I have the skills to unite communities' leaders and private sectors to create a task force focus on create prevention programs to minimize teens violence in all Communities.

Question 8: Is there anything else you would like to say that your constituents should know about your run for mayor?

Answer: I'm running because I notice the mismanagement of services in the City of Tampa and we need to reduce the mismanagement. I'm not afraid to investigated and make recommendations for our city residents feel confident this city councilman monitoring all the city departments. I'm a public servant who like to serve to the people and not one who serve to myself or private interest.