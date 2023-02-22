Meet the Candidates: District 2 - Michael Derewenko 

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the 2023 municipal elections, ABC Action News reached out to candidates running for office in Hillsborough County. The following statements have been submitted to ABC Action News by the candidate. Every candidate was given the same set of questions. These are their responses, unedited, in his/her own words.

Question 1: What is the most important issue facing your district?

Answer: Litter!

Question 2: How do you plan to address the affordable housing crisis in your district? What is your stance on rent control?

Answer: Target new developments to maintain proportionate housing accommodations for low, middle and high real estate markets. Rent control is a broad term but I do believe some levels of landlord accountability are necessary.

Question 3: What is your position on development projects in your district?

Answer: While the immediate revenue is favorable I believe we have to assess the long term culpability of each project, one at a time. As we witnessed in 2008 there is a residential bubble that can burst and if we turn our back on creating jobs and places for business' to thrive we'll be in the same position.

Question 4: How do you plan to address the growing issue of traffic congestion and pedestrian safety?

Answer: The mobility programs in place now are advantageous we just need to more funding. The rate in which our city is correcting long term issues is moving too slow. Our mass transit is abysmal and our bike paths are still fragmented at best. Relying on developers to simply fix the block their building on is not enough. CRA money could assist in these efforts at a local level as they are the one's sometimes benefitting the most.

Question 5: How do you balance the need for economic growth while protecting our natural resources?

Answer: What natural resources? I assume this question is in regards to the river and future riverwalk development. The river is toxic because we dump waste into the bay and the tides bring it up into the river estuary. Riverfront, bay front and gulf front property is not creating natural issues, its our spillways, roadside litter and scattered waste management system. Now if this question is regarding natural gas and Big Ben, I divert back to mobility evolution.

Question 6: Crime and public safety are issues of concern for your constituents. How do you plan to address them?

Answer: I live in VM Ybor, I see and witness crime often. We're short police officers and have areas of the city that cultivate crime. Better street lighting, increased patrolling, raised tree canopies, reduced street parking and community outreach are all steps in the right direction. Shutting down known business' that attract crime like Nebraska motels is also a start.

Question 7: Specifically, there has been a uptick in shootings involving teens, what are some of your solutions to reduce teen crime?

Answer: Focus on the areas where and when these crimes are occurring. I hear a lot of residents saying there are late night private parties in Ybor that are leading to shooting amongst youngsters. Parking lot companies like 717 are allowing these parties to take place, code enforcement claims it's out of their hands and police claim they are short night time personnel.

Question 8: Is there anything else you would like to say that your constituents should know about your run for mayor?

Answer: I filed my paperwork to run in September, I made my decision a long time ago to take on this role. 2 of the other candidates decided at the last minute and one is had already the job for 8 years. Tampa needs a new, innovative voice on council that will reflect our modern community with a contracting background.

