First they’re sour, then they’re sweet, then they’re … a cookie?

Oreo and Sour Patch Kids have joined forces to create a new cookie that we can honestly say we never saw coming. In case you wondered how the sour gummies would combine with chocolate, these cookies look like Golden Oreos, but both the cookie and creme are flavored like Sour Patch Kids candy. The treats also boast colorful “sour sugar inclusions” for extra texture.

“The opportunity to partner with our friends at the Oreo brand to create a mischievous twist on a classic cookie was one we just couldn’t pass up,” Grace Howard, Sour Patch Kids innovation brand manager, said in a press release. “We are both so excited to see the fan reaction to this sour-then-sweet limited-edition cookie.”

Sour Patch Kids Oreo cookies will hit stores nationwide on May 6. They became available for online pre-orders on April 24. Oreo hasn’t said how long the new cookies will be available, but they are being called a limited-time addition to the lineup.

While this is the first time Sour Patch Kids has collaborated with Oreo — both of which are owned by Mondelez International — the brand has combined for a few other new treats in recent years. There’s been everything from Sour Patch Kids ice cream to popcorn and even cereal.

Oreo is also no stranger to collabs, including a team-up with Betty Crocker. The pair of pantry titans launched a line of Betty Crocker Oreo baking mixes and frosting earlier this year. The new line features four baking mixes that come with real Oreo pieces so you can whip up cakes, cupcakes, brownies or a specialty cake with the Oreo Lava Cake Mix, which comes with individual baking cups.

Oreo also has a line of frozen ice cream treats that includes bars, cones, sandwiches and tubs, all with a cream-flavored base and chunks of Oreo cookies.

You can find the baking mixes and ice cream treats in stores nationwide now.

The newest Oreo flavor tastes like Sour Patch Kids originally appeared on Simplemost.com