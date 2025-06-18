Zubrick Magic Theatre Named Small Business of the Year by the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber

Zubrick Magic Theatre is known for its dazzling performances, but it is also known for its dedication to creating an inclusive, empowering, and joyful experience for every patron at every show. It's one of the reasons Zubrick was recently named Small Business of the Year by the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber.

As an LGBTQ+-owned business, the Zubricks lead with purpose. Their efforts extend far beyond the stage. Co-owners and master Illusionists Chris and Ryan Zubrick understand the power of representation and reinforce it with consistent, intentional action.

Over the past year alone, Zubrick Magic Theatre has supported regional Pride events, contributed to LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations, and partnered with a wide network of LGBTQ+-owned and -led businesses. They’ve also provided space to local nonprofits, donated to fundraisers, and consistently shown up for the community, not just during Pride Month, but throughout the year.

To learn more about Zubrick Magic Theatre, visit ZubrickMagic.com.