Zee Aesthetics in Tampa Offers Cosmetic Injectables & Skin Treatments

Tampa's go-to for cosmetic injectables and skin treatments is here! ZeeAesthetics, the experts in science-meets-art, are all set to enhance your natural allure and boost confidence.
Posted at 6:16 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 18:16:49-04

  • Explore Hollywood's favorites like Botox, Jeuveau, and more.
  • Rejuvenate with PRP & RF Microneedling, revealing radiant skin from within.
  • Sculpt features with a non-surgical Brazilian Butt Lift.

ZeeAesthetics is located at 3641 W Kennedy Blvd, Unit C in Tampa. For more information, visit DailyVitaminZee.com or call (813) 825-3641.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content.

