Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

You're Invited to St. Pete's Largest Pajama Party This Month!

St. Pete's largest Pajama Party is happening later this month, offering hundreds of sales, deals, and discounts for shoppers of all ages.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 08:31:19-04

St. Pete's largest Pajama Party is happening later this month, offering hundreds of sales, deals, and discounts for shoppers of all ages.

St. Pete's 50th Anniversary Sunrise Sale is Thursday, July 20 starting at 6:43am. It's free! Shop in your PJs, sip mimosas, and get your Christmas shopping done early.

More than 50 vendors will be taking part. It'll all be happening between 22nd Avenue North to 5th Street South and 16th Street to Beach Drive.

There will be something for everyone! For more information, visit StPeteDowntownBiz.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com