You're Invited to St. Pete's Largest Pajama Party This Month!

St. Pete's largest Pajama Party is happening later this month, offering hundreds of sales, deals, and discounts for shoppers of all ages.

St. Pete's 50th Anniversary Sunrise Sale is Thursday, July 20 starting at 6:43am. It's free! Shop in your PJs, sip mimosas, and get your Christmas shopping done early.

More than 50 vendors will be taking part. It'll all be happening between 22nd Avenue North to 5th Street South and 16th Street to Beach Drive.

There will be something for everyone! For more information, visit StPeteDowntownBiz.com.