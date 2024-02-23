Your Tampa Healthcare Advocate

Many people have a lawyer, financial planner or even a personal organiser, why not a healthcare advocate? Someone who knows the industry and speaks the language, that has no interest other than your wellbeing. Having a professional advocate that engages someone in their own healthcare decision making improves health outcomes greatly. Take into consideration that around 70% of American adults use at least one prescription medication, who better than a pharmacist to look out for your best interest in the healthcare syste

There are major gaps in the healthcare system. Many electronic health records do not speak to each other. Patients have a difficult time staying organised and many times are already feeling sick, tired and have difficulty keeping up with notifying other doctors, maintaining their prescriptions and health records. Many times we go to our provider and we are offered a prescription or told we must take something, if our doctors’ electronic health records do not speak to each other, and the provider is unaware of other medications, in addition to the patient being unfamiliar with new medications, the patient is put at a huge risk. What if the prescribed medications are contraindicated, or have the potential for dangerous interactions? Having a pharmacist (a medication expert) by your side to ask questions, answer questions, keep your healthcare history and medications updated and most importantly keep specialists and other providers on the same page keeps you safe, prevents hospital admissions and alleviates the stress of the healthcare system.

For more information visit TampaHealthAdvocate.com