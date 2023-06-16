Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Your Summer Wine Guide with Etude Winery

No matter your summer plans, you want to have the right wine, right? Trends Expert, Justine Santaniello shares her summer wine guide.
Posted at 8:21 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 08:21:45-04

No matter your summer plans, you want to have the right wine, right? Trends Expert, Justine Santaniello shares her summer wine guide.

For more information, visit EtudeWines.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com