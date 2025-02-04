Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Your Guide To Building a Valentine's Bouquet & Flower Care From the Roaming Petal

The Roaming Petal teaches us how to create a beautiful Valentine's bouquet and how to care for your flowers!
Posted

The Roaming Petal teaches us how to create a beautiful Valentine's bouquet and how to care for your flowers!

The Roaming Petal offers in-person workshops and a beautiful online flower experience. Every week, she teaches flower arranging, flower crafts, and mindful ways to use flowers in your daily life to bring more joy.

For more information or to find an in-person workshop near you, visit TheRoamingPetal.com. Right now, if you use the code 3MONTHS, you'll get free access to online flower classes for the next three months!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com