You Don’t Have To Be a Runner To Enjoy the 2024 Gasparilla Distance Classic!

The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend is coming up on February 24 and 25. Even if you aren't a runner, you can still get in on the fun!
Posted at 8:21 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 08:21:14-05

You can participate in the Special K 5K Stroller Roll, Kashi 5K Walk, and — new in 2024 — the Cheez-It 8K Walk.

Since 1978, the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association has done its best to provide an event for every family member, regardless of age or fitness level. The weekend offers good, wholesome family-oriented fun where lives are touched and memories are made.

For more information or to register for a race, visit RunGasparilla.com.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

