You Don’t Have To Be a Runner To Enjoy the 2024 Gasparilla Distance Classic!

The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend is coming up on February 24 and 25. Even if you aren't a runner, you can still get in on the fun!

You can participate in the Special K 5K Stroller Roll, Kashi 5K Walk, and — new in 2024 — the Cheez-It 8K Walk.

Since 1978, the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association has done its best to provide an event for every family member, regardless of age or fitness level. The weekend offers good, wholesome family-oriented fun where lives are touched and memories are made.

For more information or to register for a race, visit RunGasparilla.com.