You Can Now Make Reservations for Craft, Tampa’s First Dining River Cruise

You can now make reservations for Craft, Tampa's first dining river cruise.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Mar 05, 2024
Craft is a low-profile vessel resembling a European river boat, with less than 11’ of air draft (vertical height) allowing her to pass beneath the several low bridges in Downtown Tampa.

Craft will embark from the Channel District at the StarShip dock adjacent to Sparkman Wharf. The two-hour cruises will feature an elevated dining and cocktail experience, while cruising Tampa’s most scenic waterways including the Hillsborough River and downtown channels.

For more information, visit CraftTampa.com.

