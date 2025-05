Get ready, wrestling fans! This Memorial Day weekend, Tampa will be buzzing with excitement as it hosts a WWE takeover at the iconic Yuengling Center at USF.

The action kicks off with a Saturday night main event, followed by Monday Night Raw and Tuesday Night NXT—providing non-stop thrills for wrestling enthusiasts.

We are thrilled to be joined by WWE legend Shawn Michaels, also known as “HBK” and “Mr. WrestleMania", to talk about what you can expect.