Wow Your Guests This Thanksgiving With This Easy Recipe From Feeding Tampa Bay

Thanksgiving is just around the corner! Feeding Tampa Bay joins us with a unique recipe to wow your guests.
Acorn Squash Queso Fundido from Executive Chef Daniel Graves
8 - 10 Servings
Ingredients:
- 2 Tablespoons Toasted Pumpkin Seeds (Pepitas)
- ⅔ Cup Pico De Gallo (or Fresh Salsa, drained)
- 4 oz. Goat Cheese (Cream Cheese may be substituted)
- 8 oz. Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- 8 oz. Shredded Jalapeno Jack Cheese
- 2 Tablespoons Fresh Cilantro, chopped
- ½ Tablespoon Chili Powder
- ½ Teaspoon Toasted Chipotle Powder
- ½ Teaspoon Smoked Paprika
- 1 Teaspoon Granulated Garlic
- 2 Medium Size Acorn Squash (halved and seeded)
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1 Large Sweet Onion (Sliced)
- 1 Medium Poblano Pepper (Charred)
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper that has been sprayed with non-stick spray.
- Cut acorn squash in half, next coat lightly with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Lay the cut side down squash on the baking sheet. Bake for about 45 minutes to an hour or until the flesh side becomes tender. Once cooled, scoop out all flesh and place in a food processor and blend until mixture is smooth. Set aside.
- Next place sliced onion into a medium saute pan and cook until onions are browned and caramelized. (about 15 - 20 minutes)
- Next stir in garlic, smoked paprika, chili powder and chipotle powder, combine well.
- Next take the Poblano Pepper and char it directly onto a gas burner, until completely charred. Next chop into small dice, including charred skin and add to a medium size mixing bowl. Add squash puree and spiced caramelized onions as well.
- Gently fold half of the cheese into the squash mixture, and place into a glass pre-sprayed baking dish. Place the remaining cheese on top of the mixture and bake at 350 degrees for about 20 to 25 minutes. (uncovered)
- Bake until the cheese is melted and bubbling. Finally top with pico de gallo, cilantro and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Enjoy!!!
For more information, visit FeedingTampaBay.org/FeedTheSeason.