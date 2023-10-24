Wounded Veterans Relief Fund Provides Dental Services for Florida Veterans

The VA provides invaluable services for disabled veterans, but when it comes to dental care, only 15% of vets are eligible. This is where the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund comes in!

This nonprofit organization partners with dentists, implant companies, and dental labs throughout the state of Florida. Currently, they have 80 dental partners in 24 counties and growing rapidly.

The Wounded Veterans Relief Fund relies on grants, sponsorships, gracious donations, fundraising events throughout the year, and businesses that would like to sponsor a veteran's dental treatment.

For more information, visit WVRF.org or call 561-855-4207.