World Refugee Day: How Airbnb.org is Providing Vital Shelter to Refugees & Asylum Seekers

In recent years the international community has united in its response to help refugees—first in August 2021 when the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan and then in February 2022 when war broke out in Ukraine.

Both events captured the attention of the world and compelled people and organizations to take action. Long after the headlines fade, however, the needs of those displaced by these events endure.

To mark World Refugee Day, nonprofit organizations like Airbnb.org and IOM continue to help people and communities recover from the long-term impacts of these events, including by connecting them with temporary housing.



Airbnb.org has connected nearly 200,000 refugees and asylum seekers to temporary housing since its founding in December 2020, including:



135,000+ refugees from Ukraine

34,000+ refugees from Afghanistan

The US states where Airbnb.org has helped house the most refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan include:

California (over 5,000)

Texas (over 3,500)

Washington (over 2,500)

Florida (over 1,500)

Georgia (over 1,500)

Airbnb.org has just launched a $2 million Sponsorship initiative that supports expanded legal pathways for refugees and asylum seekers to resettle in new communities in the US.

For more information, visit Airbnb.org and IOM.int.