World Day Against Trafficking: Redefining Refuge Hosting All Hands On Deck Event Today

In honor of World Day Against Trafficking and the 131 children served this year, Redefining Refuge is hosting its annual "All Hands On Deck" event at the Shanna and Bryan Glazer Jewish Community Center TODAY, July 30.

It'll feature collaborative, hands-on community art projects and meaningful interactive activities for families and kids of all ages. In addition, they are hosting a back-to-school drive where you can donate school supplies to children in need.

For more information, visit RedefiningRefuge.org/All-Hands-On-Deck.